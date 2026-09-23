Bureau Veritas lifts growth target, sets €1bn AI goal

French testing, inspection and classification group Bureau Veritas has raised its total revenue growth target for 2027 and 2028 to double digits from high single digits, according to a company statement.

The group also narrowed its leverage target to 1.5x-2.0x from 1.0x-2.0x and set a goal of generating €1bn ($1.14bn) in revenue from AI-driven markets and services by 2030. Bureau Veritas confirmed its wider LEAP | 28 ambitions after delivering organic revenue growth of 7%-8% across 2023-2026e and a 115-basis-point improvement in adjusted operating margin.

About 21.0% of its portfolio has been rotated since LEAP | 28 was launched in March 2024, representing €1.2bn ($1.37bn) of revenue acquired, sold or earmarked for exit through 24 acquisitions, four divestments and one exit.

The company has reorganised its operations into four divisions and 10 product lines as part of a product line-centric operating model.

Chief executive Hinda Gharbi said performance programmes had already delivered 110 basis points of margin improvement and that Bureau Veritas plans to accelerate acquisitions in 2027 and 2028.

“In 2027 and 2028, we will accelerate acquisitions, and we will complete the full rollout of the performance and people programs and amplify their impact,” she said. “Our ambition is to generate EUR 1 billion in revenue from AI-driven markets and services by 2030.”

Bureau Veritas SA is a France-based testing, inspection and certification group founded in 1828. Its Marine & Offshore activities include ship classification and related technical services for the maritime industry.