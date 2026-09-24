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2026 September 24   06:24

shipbuilding

Van Oord names two 35,000-tonne fallpipe newbuilds

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord has named two 35,000-tonne flexible fallpipe newbuildings Vindnes and Vestnes for delivery in 2028 and 2029, according to a company statement.  

The purpose-built vessels are under construction at Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore in China and will expand Van Oord’s subsea rock installation capacity for offshore wind, interconnector and critical energy infrastructure projects.  

Vindnes is scheduled for delivery in 2028, followed by Vestnes in 2029.  Unlike vessels created through conversions, the pair have been designed from the keel up for subsea rock installation. Each will have a loading capacity of 35,000 tonnes, with the design balancing carrying capacity, installation rates, fuel efficiency and offshore workability.  

The vessels will be equipped with advanced automation, smart sensors and DP2 positioning for accurate rock placement, as well as multi-fuel engines, battery storage and an energy-efficient design intended to reduce emissions.  

The names follow Van Oord’s existing subsea rock installation vessels Nordnes, Stornes and Bravenes. The company has carried out subsea rock installation work since the 1970s.  

Van Oord N.V. is a Dutch marine contractor headquartered in Rotterdam with activities spanning dredging, offshore energy and marine infrastructure.  

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Co., Ltd. is a Chinese offshore engineering and shipbuilding company based in Yantai, Shandong, and part of the CIMC Raffles organisation.

Topics:

CIMC

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