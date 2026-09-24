Taiwan offshore contractor DFO orders fifth ship from Vard

Taiwan-based offshore contractor Dong Fang Offshore has ordered a fifth newbuild from Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, signing a €66m–€75m ($75.1m–$85.4m) contract for a commissioning service operation vessel, according to a Vard statement.

The VARD 4 39-design vessel follows two CSOVs ordered by DFO in May 2024 and two further newbuilds contracted in April and May 2025, including an offshore construction subsea vessel.

The 102.5-metre vessel will be deployed in subsea work, offshore wind installation and maintenance, and cable installation and repair. It will have a beam of 19.5 metres, a 700-square-metre work deck, DP2 dynamic positioning and a maximum speed of 14 knots.

Equipment will include a 32-metre ECMC walk-to-work gangway and a 3D motion-compensated ECMC C25 crane. The vessel will also have an option for a 70-tonne active heave-compensated offshore crane and will be prepared for cable repair and installation spreads, ROV launch and recovery operations and a helideck.

The battery-hybrid newbuild will have 90 cabins and accommodation for 120 people. Vard Electro will supply the integrated power and automation system, SeaQ Green Pilot and SeaQ Bridge, while Vard Interiors will provide HVAC-R, piping and interior systems.

DFO chief executive Polin Chen said the additional CSOV would give the company subsea capability and allow it to offer broader services to offshore wind and energy customers.

The vessel will be built, outfitted, tested and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2028.

Dong Fang Offshore is a Taiwan-headquartered offshore maritime engineering company with 17 vessels operating or under construction, ranging from 27 metres to 130 metres. Its activities include offshore wind construction, operations and maintenance, subsea work and cable installation.

Vard is a Norway-headquartered designer and builder of specialised vessels with about 9,000 employees and shipbuilding operations in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam. It is controlled by Fincantieri through Fincantieri Oil & Gas.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group with a global network of 18 shipyards and more than 24,000 employees. Its activities cover cruise, naval, offshore and other specialised vessel construction.

Vard Electro develops power, automation and digital systems for marine applications. Vard Interiors supplies accommodation, HVAC-R and piping systems for vessels.