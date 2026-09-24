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2026 September 24   07:16

shipbuilding

Stena Line orders two hybrid ships for Denmark route

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line has ordered two hybrid E-Flexer RoPax vessels for its Gothenburg-Frederikshavn service, with delivery scheduled for 2030, according to a company statement.  

The 214.5-metre newbuildings will carry up to 1,500 passengers and provide 2,750 lane metres of freight capacity. They will be 27.8 metres wide and feature three vehicle decks, with one for passenger vehicles and two for freight.  

The day ferries will be equipped with hybrid propulsion allowing operation on conventional fuel or electricity. Their design will also allow conversion to 100% electric operation once suitable charging infrastructure is available.  

“This is a historic investment for Stena Line, giving us the opportunity to take further steps towards the sustainable modernisation of our fleet,” chief executive Niclas Mårtensson said.  He said the ships would support the operator’s CO₂-reduction targets and prepare the fleet for tighter environmental requirements.  

The vessels will replace capacity currently provided on the Sweden-Denmark route by Stena Danica, which entered service there in 1984, and Stena Jutlandica, which followed in 1996.  

Stena Line said the new ships would also be able to operate on other daytime routes in its network, giving the operator additional fleet flexibility.  

Trade director Christina Bromander said the added freight capacity would be particularly important ahead of Stena Line’s planned move to a new port location in Arendal, where rail access is expected to support greater intermodal traffic.  

The two ships will become the sixth and seventh E-Flexers in Stena Line’s fleet. The first entered service in 2019. Three currently operate on the Irish Sea and two between Sweden and Poland.  

China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard in China will build the vessels. The yard has so far constructed 15 E-Flexers.  

Stena Line is a Gothenburg-headquartered, family-owned ferry operator founded in 1962. It operates about 40 vessels across 19 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, with about 35,000 sailings a year. The company employs 8,750 people and has annual turnover of SEK 20.2bn ($2.04bn).  

China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry Group Weihai Shipyard Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company within China Merchants Industry’s shipbuilding and offshore engineering operations.

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