Subsea contractor CSL OWL launches first of two methanol-capable rock ships

Subsea contractor CSL OWL SRI has launched Rock Star, the first of two purpose-built subsea rock installation vessels for the offshore renewable energy sector, according to a company statement.

The vessel has capacity for 17,500 metric tonnes of rock and is equipped with DP2 dynamic positioning for installation work in water depths of up to 100 metres. It can operate on marine gas oil (MGO) and methanol.

Rock Star uses a tremie pipe with active motion compensation for precise seabed placement. Its transport belts can handle rock grading of 60-300 kg, with individual rocks weighing up to 450 kg, while the vessel also has capacity to install larger armour rock.

The newbuild and its sister vessel are intended for work around bottom-fixed wind farms and associated cables, including scour protection, cable burial and protection and other subsea rock installation operations.

“The launch of MV Rock Star is an exciting moment for CSL OWL SRI and brings us one step closer to putting this new purpose-built capacity to work for the offshore renewable energy sector,” chief executive Maarten van der Giessen said. “Our vessels are designed to bring greater flexibility and cost efficiency to subsea rock installation in and around bottom-fixed wind farms and associated cables. By optimizing offshore renewable energy logistics, we aim to help make green energy more affordable.”

CSL OWL SRI B.V. is a Rotterdam-based marine contractor specialising in subsea rock installation and is a partnership between The CSL Group and Offshore Wind Logistics.

The CSL Group Inc. is a Montreal-headquartered marine transportation and cargo-handling company whose fleet includes self-unloaders, bulk carriers, cement carriers, transhippers and other specialised vessels.

Offshore Wind Logistics B.V. is a Rotterdam-based marine contractor established in 2016 that provides marine logistics services for the offshore wind sector.