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2026 September 24   08:27

shipbuilding

Norwegian operator Brim Explorer names twin electric trimarans for 2027 launch

Norwegian passenger vessel operator Brim Explorer has named two new all-electric high-speed trimarans Brask and Bram, with both due to enter the water in spring 2027, according to a company statement.  

The 24-metre vessels will have a beam of 11 metres, capacity for 180 passengers and a range of 100 nautical miles, or about 200 km, while operating at 20 knots. They will become the sixth and seventh vessels in Brim Explorer’s fleet.  

The project represents an investment of about NOK 200m ($21.05m), including NOK 40m ($4.21m) in support from Enova.  

“For the first time, we are building two boats simultaneously, and these are vessels we have developed from the ground up for electric operation,” managing owner and founder Agnes Árnadóttir said.  Brask and Bram were developed by Brim Tech, Brim Explorer’s technology division, under an “electric by design” principle.

The design draws on thousands of operating hours from the company’s five existing vessels.  “With Brask and Bram, we can take even more guests out to sea without emissions while showing that it is possible to combine high speed, long range and fully electric propulsion,” Árnadóttir said.  

Herde Kompositt will build the hulls in Hardanger, Norway, while Horten Skipsreparasjoner will carry out outfitting. Einar Hareide designed the vessels and Wind Naval Architects designed the hulls. 

Technical manager and founder Espen Larsen-Hakkebo said Brim Explorer was using Norwegian suppliers wherever possible to support local value creation and secure equipment with long service life.  

Brim Explorer operates five vessels and is developing Brask and Bram as additions to that fleet. Brim Tech is its in-house technology division. 

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