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2026 September 24   08:47

accident

Indian seafarer killed as bulker Cape Dao is hit in Strait of Hormuz

An Indian seafarer was killed and 27 other crew members were evacuated after bulk carrier Cape Dao was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on 23 September, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.  

The victim was Suraj Yadav, a 26-year-old Indian wiper from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. India's ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Yadav died from head injuries after what he called a missile attack on the vessel.  

The Royal Navy of Oman evacuated the 27 surviving crew members after Cape Dao was hit about 2.5 nautical miles off Oman's Musandam Governorate. The strike sparked a fire in the engine room and left the vessel adrift.  

Twenty Indian seafarers were on board. Nineteen were rescued and Yadav was killed. Indian authorities are coordinating with Oman and the ship manager over the repatriation of the survivors and Yadav's remains.  

UK Maritime Trade Operations said the vessel's company security officer advised at about 0630 UTC that Cape Dao had been struck by an "unknown projectile". The ship was on fire and adrift and its crew had been evacuated.  

The Forward Seamen's Union of India said Cape Dao was hit twice by torpedoes while sailing from Mina Saqr in the United Arab Emirates towards India. It said one impact was on the port side of the C-deck accommodation area and the second struck the port-side hull near the engine room.  The weapon involved remains uncertain. UKMTO used the term "unknown projectile",

Sonowal said it was a missile attack and the union said the vessel was struck by two torpedoes.  No party had been identified as responsible for the attack in the material reviewed.  

Cape Dao, IMO 9219020, is a 170,089-dwt bulk carrier built in 2002 and measuring 289 metres.  ForthMarin Corp is identified as the vessel's registered owner.  Ajman-based Peonies Shipmanagement FZE is identified as Cape Dao's ship and ISM manager and provides technical, commercial and operational shipmanagement services, including for dry bulk vessels.

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