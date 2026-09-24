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2026 September 24   09:17

ports

Klaipėda port launches main tender for 100-hectare expansion

Lithuania’s Klaipėda port has launched the main construction tender for a 100-hectare southern expansion that will add 1,300 metres of quay, according to a port authority statement.  

The contract covers land reclamation in the Curonian Lagoon, dredging, quay construction and engineering design under a design-and-build model.  

It also includes replacing part of the 110-kV Marios–Juodkrantė overhead power line with an underground cable, work on one breakwater, stormwater infrastructure and a shoreline protection wall near Kiaulės Nugara Island.  

The tender was published on 23 September, with applications due by 16 November. The procurement sets a base contract period of 14 months but does not disclose its value.  

Nearly €600m ($683m) has been allocated to the wider southern development under Klaipėda’s 2026-2029 investment programme. Total investment, including future private capital, is expected to exceed €1bn ($1.14bn).  

The new site is intended for terminals, additional container handling and marine engineering activities. Klaipėda estimates the completed southern port could handle about 30m tonnes of cargo annually.  

Lithuanian transport minister Juras Taminskas called the development the largest expansion in the port’s history since Lithuania regained independence.

Klaipėda State Seaport Authority director general Algis Latakas said the new territory is intended to attract investors and terminal operators.  

A separate €24.5m ($27.9m), excluding VAT, contract awarded to Tilsta covers the southern port gates and breakwaters, with construction scheduled to begin in autumn 2026.  

The new port territory and related infrastructure are planned for completion by the end of 2028, with operations starting in 2029. A separate process is planned to select an operator for the new territory.  

Klaipėda State Seaport Authority is a state-owned company responsible for developing and managing infrastructure at Lithuania’s main seaport. Its shares are owned by the Lithuanian state, with shareholder rights exercised by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

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