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2026 September 24   09:37

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IMO marks World Maritime Day with first two-year theme on rule enforcement

The International Maritime Organization has marked World Maritime Day on 24 September with a push for governments to turn global shipping rules into national legislation and stronger enforcement, according to a statement.  

The 2026 event is being held under the theme “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence”, which will remain in place through 2027. It is the first time the UN shipping agency has adopted a World Maritime Day theme for a two-year period. 

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, a Panamanian naval architect and former Panama ambassador to IMO, said implementation of international regulation must deliver practical results for people working at sea.  

“Implementation must make a difference where it matters most - for the people working at sea. Seafarers come first. Always,” Dominguez said.  

The agency said implementation requires governments to translate IMO regulations into domestic legislation, strengthen enforcement and improve training.  Its focus includes safety and new technologies, shipping decarbonisation, fraudulent ship registration and maritime fraud, digitalisation and resilience, cyber security, maritime security and protection of the marine environment.  

The initiative follows completion of the first cycle of the IMO Member State Audit Scheme in June. Mandatory audits began in 2016, with 168 audits conducted across 165 Member States and three Associate Members.  

The audits identified recurring shortcomings in national legislation, enforcement, technical expertise and implementation. IMO plans to use the findings to target technical assistance and capacity building.  

IMO headquarters in London will be illuminated in blue on 24 September. A World Maritime Day Parallel Event will be held in Busan, South Korea, on 26 and 27 October.  

IMO is the UN specialised agency responsible for international shipping safety and security and prevention of pollution from ships. It has 176 Member States and three Associate Members. Dominguez became its 10th Secretary-General on 1 January 2024.

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