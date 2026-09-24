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2026 September 24   10:07

shipbuilding

14m-TEU orderbook to push boxship supply past demand in 2027, BIMCO warns

Container shipping is heading for a supply-demand squeeze in 2027 as newbuilding deliveries accelerate and fleet growth overtakes demand, according to BIMCO.  

The containership orderbook exceeds 14m TEU, equivalent to about 42% of the existing fleet, while global fleet capacity has crossed 34m TEU.  

Fleet capacity is expected to expand 4.6% in 2026 and another 9% in 2027 as deliveries increase and recycling remains limited.  

“Disruptions and strong growth in head-haul trades continue to support the container shipping market in 2026, but accelerating fleet growth could weaken the supply/demand balance in 2027,” BIMCO chief shipping analyst Niels Rasmussen said.  

Global container volumes increased 5.1% year on year in the first seven months of 2026. Head-haul and regional volumes rose 6.3%, while back-haul volumes were flat. Exports from East and Southeast Asia accounted for more than half of the increase.  

Longer Cape of Good Hope routings are also absorbing vessel capacity.  

BIMCO expects ship supply to grow by roughly 5% to 6% in 2027 under both scenarios it models for the Strait of Hormuz.

Demand growth is projected at 0.5% to 2.5% if the strait remains effectively closed and 2.5% to 4.5% if normal transit conditions return.  

“Unless Strait of Hormuz transit conditions normalise, continued oil supply constraints and higher oil prices could weaken global economic growth and container volume growth in 2027,” Rasmussen said.  

A return to shorter Suez Canal routings would add further pressure. A gradual normalisation during 2027 could cut ship demand growth by around five percentage points from the current forecast, while full normalisation could leave ship demand about 10% lower than if Cape of Good Hope diversions remain the preferred route.  

“While the supply/demand balance has strengthened during 2026, we expect that increased supply growth will drive a weakening of the markets during 2027, especially if a return to Suez Canal routings weakens ship demand,” Rasmussen said.  

BIMCO is a non-profit international shipping association founded in 1905. It has about 2,100 members in 120 countries representing 64% of global shipping tonnage.

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