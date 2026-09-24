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2026 September 24   10:20

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OOCL plans October Suez Canal trial as Yang Ming and COSCO weigh more transits

OOCL plans a trial Suez Canal transit in October as Yang Ming considers returning and COSCO Shipping Lines weighs adding more voyages, according to a statement from the Suez Canal Authority.  

The plans emerged at a meeting in Ismailia between SCA chairman and managing director Admiral Ossama Rabiee and representatives of 20 major shipping lines and maritime agencies.  

Ashraf Sami, general manager of branches at Yang Ming, said the carrier was seriously considering a return to the canal in the near future.

Abd El-Aziz Nabil, general manager of Inchcape, conveyed OOCL’s intention to return and said an experimental transit was expected in October.  

Hany El-Sallamy, general manager at COSCO, said the Chinese carrier was considering increasing voyages through Suez after one of its container ships transited several days earlier.

Three more COSCO ships are due to use the canal in the coming period.  The move follows the 16 September transit of OOCL Portugal from Belgium to China.

The approximately 400-metre ship can carry up to 24,000 TEU and operates on Ocean Alliance’s NEU2 service linking the Far East and northwest Europe.  

Container ship net tonnage through the canal reached about 72.1m tonnes in the first eight months of 2026, up 54.2% from 46.7m tonnes in the same period of 2025.  

Hany El Nady, A.P. Moller-Maersk’s representative for the Middle East and North Africa, said Maersk transits reached 67 in September, compared with eight in September 2025.

Tarek Zaghloul, chief executive of CMA CGM in Egypt and Sudan, said 60 CMA CGM vessels transited the canal in September and that the carrier had continued using Suez since the start of the Red Sea tensions.  

OOCL is a Hong Kong-headquartered container shipping and logistics business whose parent, Orient Overseas (International) Ltd, was acquired by COSCO Shipping Holdings in 2018.

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp is a Taiwanese container carrier headquartered in Keelung, while COSCO Shipping Lines is a Shanghai-headquartered container shipping company within China COSCO Shipping Corporation.  

Topics:

Suez Canal

OOCL

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