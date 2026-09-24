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2026 September 24   11:10

shipping

Top 10 container lines cut charter exposure as South Korean liner HMM falls below 20%

The world’s top 10 container shipping lines have sharply reduced their reliance on chartered tonnage over the past decade, with the share now ranging from 18% to 50% compared with 40% to 70% 10 years ago, according to Alphaliner.  

Among the top five carriers, chartered ships now account for between 30% and 40% of deployed capacity.  

South Korean liner HMM has made the biggest reduction, cutting the chartered share of its container fleet from 56% in 2016 to less than 20%. Its fleet expansion has included 59 newbuildings.  

CMA CGM recorded the second-largest decline, with chartered tonnage falling from 67% of its operated fleet in 2016 to about 34%. The French carrier has bought 160 second-hand containerships and added 100 newbuildings ordered for its own account, while remaining an active user of non-operating owner tonnage.  

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has cut its chartered share from 61% in 2016 to 36%. The figure was around 75% during the Covid period.  

Large profits generated during and after the Covid-era freight boom allowed carriers to invest in owned tonnage and reduce dependence on chartered ships.  

Evergreen’s chartered share has fallen from 42% in 2016 to 28%, while Yang Ming’s has declined from 63% to 50%. Maersk stands at about 38%, Ocean Network Express at around 53%, Cosco at 40% and Hapag-Lloyd at about 39%.  

ZIM remains heavily reliant on charters, which have accounted for between 85% and 98% of deployed capacity over the past decade. Its second-quarter update showed charter agreements covering 40 vessels and about 286,000 TEU of future capacity, the vast majority of them newbuildings.  

The distinction between owned and chartered tonnage is increasingly blurred because some long-term bareboat charters include purchase options or obligations, allowing formally chartered vessels to function as deferred ownership.  

Alphaliner is a liner-shipping data service operated within maritime software and data provider AXSMarine. 

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