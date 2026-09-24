Vitol and Trafigura seek $18-$20 Venezuelan crude discounts as freight surges

Vitol and Trafigura are seeking discounts of $18 to $20 per barrel below Brent for Venezuelan Merey crude bound for the US and Europe as rising tanker costs squeeze trading margins, according to Reuters.

Merey’s formula price rose to $76.82 per barrel in August from $67.36 in July, leaving the heavy crude about $14 per barrel below Brent.

An Aframax carrying about 700,000 barrels from Venezuela’s José terminal to the US Gulf Coast now costs about $3.5m, or $5 per barrel, compared with about $1.35m, or $1.90 per barrel, at the start of the year.

“Freight is a huge issue. Refiners don't want it at the price it's costing us,” one trading source said.

PDVSA has recently agreed prices of $12 to $13 per barrel below Brent with some joint venture partners. Those companies have had to resell crude to intermediaries at discounts of about $16 per barrel. The Venezuelan producer has also been seeking to sell more crude directly to refiners to improve cash flow and margins.

Venezuela exported about 1.17m barrels per day in August, little changed from the previous month. Vitol and Trafigura together maintained exports of about 597,000 bpd, against 604,000 bpd in July.

Tanker queues and average waiting times remained at their highest levels since January, adding another constraint on exports. PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment, while Vitol and Trafigura declined to comment.

Vitol, founded in Rotterdam in 1966, is an energy and commodities company that delivered an average of 8m barrels per day of crude oil and products in 2025 and charters more than 6,000 sea voyages a year.

Trafigura, founded in 1993 and owned by its employees, is a commodities group active in oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power, as well as shipping and chartering. Its oil and petroleum products business trades about 6.6m barrels per day.

Petróleos de Venezuela, or PDVSA, is Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.