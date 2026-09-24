Höegh Autoliners signs six more PCTCs, lifting series to 18

Norwegian car carrier operator Höegh Autoliners has formally signed for six more Aurora-class PCTCs, expanding its confirmed newbuilding programme to 18 vessels, according to a company statement.

The contract with China Merchants Group was signed in Naples on 22 September by representatives including China Merchants chairman Miao Jianmin, Höegh chairman Leif O. Høegh and chief executive Andreas Enger.

China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) will build the six dual-fuel LNG vessels for delivery between 2029 and 2031. Höegh had announced the order on 25 August, with the Naples event completing the formal contract signing.

Each vessel will have capacity for up to 9,100 cars and carry ammonia-ready and methanol-ready notations. Höegh said the design can cut carbon emissions per transported car by up to 58% compared with conventional PCTCs.

“By expanding the programme to 18 vessels, we are securing efficient, flexible and future-ready capacity while setting the pace towards zero-emission operations,” Enger said.

Höegh also holds options for four more vessels on the same terms and has reserved construction slots for another four, giving it scope to expand the programme to 26 ships. The options can be exercised within six months of the August order announcement, while notice on the reserved slots is due by 31 December 2027.

Financial terms of the shipbuilding contract were not disclosed. Höegh completed a private placement of 8.5m new shares at NOK 167 ($17.59) each on 25 August, raising NOK 1.42bn ($149.5m at the current exchange rate and about $152m at the time of the placement). The proceeds, together with debt financing, are intended to fund the newbuilding programme.

Oslo-headquartered Höegh Autoliners is a Norwegian public limited company operating around 40 PCTCs in global deep-sea trades and transporting about 1.6m car equivalent units annually. It posted 2025 revenue of $1.43bn and EBITDA of $621m.

China Merchants Group is a Chinese state-owned enterprise headquartered in Hong Kong with activities spanning transportation and logistics, financial services and property. China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) is part of the group’s shipbuilding operations.