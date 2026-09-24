Subsea7 wins $50m-$150m FPU mooring contract extension in Türkiye

Subsea7 has won a $50m-$150m extension to its Sakarya Phase 3 contract offshore Türkiye from Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center AS (TP-OTC), according to a company statement.

The additional scope covers towing work and the installation and connection of mooring lines linked to commissioning the development’s floating production unit in 2028.

Project management and engineering will be handled from Subsea7’s Istanbul office, with work starting immediately.

Subsea7 defines a “sizeable” contract as one worth between $50m and $150m.

Subsea 7 S.A. is a Luxembourg-domiciled holding company of the Subsea7 group, which provides engineering, project management, construction and other services for offshore energy developments.

Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center A.Ş. is a Turkish joint-stock company established in 2019 to provide marine operations, offshore drilling and related offshore energy services.