Kongsberg launches smallest-ever Azipull for yachts

Norwegian maritime technology company Kongsberg Maritime has launched Azipull 70, its smallest Azipull thruster to date, for yachts and yacht support vessels, according to a company statement.

The new unit is being presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this week and brings Azipull technology previously used on larger offshore vessels, ferries and specialised ships into the yacht market.

Kongsberg developed the Azipull 70 as yacht builders seek propulsion systems that combine energy efficiency with lower noise and vibration, while taking up less onboard space.

The unit can be supplied for electric, hybrid and conventional propulsion systems.

“In recent years, we have seen growing interest in Azipull technology from some of Europe’s leading yacht yards. That is why we have developed a smaller version specifically adapted to the needs of this market,” said Anton Westerlund, vice president product management, thruster systems at Kongsberg Maritime.

The compact design is intended to simplify installation on vessels where space is limited, while reducing onboard noise and vibration.

“Yacht owners expect good sailing characteristics, high comfort and energy-efficient operation. With Azipull 70, we can offer a solution that contributes to exactly that, while being easy to integrate into modern yacht designs,” Westerlund said.

Sebastian Jobs, vice president sales, thrusters at Kongsberg Maritime, said yards increasingly want technology that combines performance and comfort and helps differentiate new yacht designs.

“The feedback we have received on Azipull 70 so far has been very positive,” Jobs said.

Kongsberg Maritime ASA develops and supplies maritime technology for merchant, offshore, fishing and naval vessels. Its systems are installed on more than 30,000 vessels, and the company employs more than 8,300 people in 35 countries.