Italy starts vote on 622 amendments to port reform creating state company

Italian lawmakers have begun voting on 622 amendments to a bill that would overhaul port governance and create Porti d’Italia SpA to plan and deliver strategic port infrastructure projects, according to a statement from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

All 622 amendments were submitted by the 3 August deadline. The bill, A.C. 2925, would amend Law No. 84 of 28 January 1994, the legislative framework governing Italy’s port system.

Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini introduced the legislation, which was formally presented to the Chamber of Deputies on 8 May 2026. It remains under examination by the IX Transport Committee.

Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi said the reform is intended to strengthen national coordination of strategic investment and speed up project delivery while retaining the role and autonomy of local territories.

Italy’s Council of Ministers approved the reform in December 2025 before it was sent to parliament. The bill must complete parliamentary scrutiny and receive final approval before its provisions can take effect.

Porti d’Italia SpA is not yet an operating company. Under the government plan, its capital would be entirely public, with ownership held by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and supervision by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

Italy’s existing system comprises 16 Port System Authorities covering 62 ports of national importance, which would retain responsibility for local port management, ordinary maintenance and concessions.