Global satellite study links ships to 81% of attributable chronic oil slick area

Ships are associated with about 81% of the estimated annual area of chronic oil slicks that can be attributed to a source, according to a SkyTruth analysis.

The study estimates that vessels and offshore oil infrastructure together account for about 1.58m square kilometres of oil slicks on the ocean surface each year, with offshore infrastructure representing about 18% of the attributable area.

The analysis, published on 23 September, used Sentinel-1 satellite radar imagery and detections from SkyTruth’s Cerulean platform covering 2023 to 2025.

Cerulean identified 22,775 unique slicks associated with 22,228 potential sources. For its commercial shipping analysis, SkyTruth excluded infrastructure, dark vessels, fishing vessels, passenger ships and vessels of unknown type, leaving 7,645 slicks associated with AIS-broadcasting non-fishing vessels.

Cargo ships accounted for 50% of vessel sources and tankers for 31%. SkyTruth associated 1,566 of 25,156 tankers, or 6.23%, with detected slicks, compared with 2,495 of 45,042 cargo ships, or 5.54%.

High concentrations were identified in the Red Sea, Persian Gulf, Mediterranean and Black seas, off West Africa and around Indonesia.

SkyTruth also identified 16 vessels that, after satellite matching and analyst review, appeared associated with oil releases in more than 10% of Sentinel-1 observations in which they were seen moving at sea.

The Palau-flagged general cargo ship African C, IMO 9134804, was associated with four verified slicks in 26.7% of its moving satellite exposures.

The Russian-flagged oil and chemical tanker Klavdia V, IMO 1039694, was associated with three, or 21.4%, while the Indonesian-flagged products tanker Summer Palace, IMO 9509009, was associated with four, or 20%.

China had 704 vessel sources in the dataset, equal to 0.35% of the fleet examined, while Panama had 611, or 5.44%.

Beneficial ownership information was unavailable for more than half of the vessels identified. Among companies for which aggregated ownership data was available, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co had 36 cargo ships identified as potential Cerulean sources, equal to 4% of its fleet. Indonesian state-owned energy company PT Pertamina had 20 tankers, or 5.5% of its fleet.

SkyTruth cautions that Cerulean identifies potential sources and does not prove that an individual vessel or offshore installation caused a particular slick.

SkyTruth is a US nonprofit organisation founded in 2001 that uses satellite imagery and geospatial analysis for environmental monitoring.