CLdN orders 'most fuel-efficient' pair in South Korea

Luxembourg logistics operator CLdN has ordered two 6,700-lane-metre ro-ro vessels from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, with the ships expected to cut fuel consumption per tonne-kilometre by 30% to 40%, according to a company statement.

The contract is valued at KRW 336.2bn ($245m at current exchange rates). It was signed on 21 September and runs to 30 November 2029.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2028, with delivery due in mid-2029. The newbuildings will be the 15th and 16th vessels ordered by CLdN from the yard over the past 10 years.

Each ship will offer 6,700 lane metres of capacity, compared with 5,000 lane metres for an existing CLdN class. The design adds another deck and more ground space in a layout tailored to trailer cargo.

CLdN expects each ship to consume broadly the same amount of fuel as its 5,000-lane-metre vessels despite the higher cargo capacity. The company says this will make the pair the most fuel-efficient ro-ro ships in the world on a tonne-kilometre basis.

The vessels will be dual-fuel capable, running on standard marine diesel or LNG. Space will also be reserved for larger electric shaft generators and batteries that could be installed later. Wide ramps giving direct access to the upper decks are intended to speed loading and discharge and shorten port turnaround times.

“The ships will expand the capacity of our existing fleet and will give us even greater flexibility to meet customer needs,” CLdN chief executive Florent Maes said.

CLdN traces its history to 1929 and has operated as a separate Luxembourg-headquartered group since 2011. Its activities cover shortsea shipping, ports and multimodal transport. The group operates more than 30 purpose-built ro-ro ships, runs more than 200 sailings a week and employs more than 3,000 people.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company.