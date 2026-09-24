  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CLdN orders 'most fuel-efficient' pair in South Korea

2026 September 24   14:53

shipbuilding

CLdN orders 'most fuel-efficient' pair in South Korea

Luxembourg logistics operator CLdN has ordered two 6,700-lane-metre ro-ro vessels from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, with the ships expected to cut fuel consumption per tonne-kilometre by 30% to 40%, according to a company statement.  

The contract is valued at KRW 336.2bn ($245m at current exchange rates). It was signed on 21 September and runs to 30 November 2029.  

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2028, with delivery due in mid-2029. The newbuildings will be the 15th and 16th vessels ordered by CLdN from the yard over the past 10 years.  

Each ship will offer 6,700 lane metres of capacity, compared with 5,000 lane metres for an existing CLdN class. The design adds another deck and more ground space in a layout tailored to trailer cargo.  

CLdN expects each ship to consume broadly the same amount of fuel as its 5,000-lane-metre vessels despite the higher cargo capacity. The company says this will make the pair the most fuel-efficient ro-ro ships in the world on a tonne-kilometre basis.  

The vessels will be dual-fuel capable, running on standard marine diesel or LNG. Space will also be reserved for larger electric shaft generators and batteries that could be installed later.  Wide ramps giving direct access to the upper decks are intended to speed loading and discharge and shorten port turnaround times.  

“The ships will expand the capacity of our existing fleet and will give us even greater flexibility to meet customer needs,” CLdN chief executive Florent Maes said.  

CLdN traces its history to 1929 and has operated as a separate Luxembourg-headquartered group since 2011. Its activities cover shortsea shipping, ports and multimodal transport. The group operates more than 30 purpose-built ro-ro ships, runs more than 200 sailings a week and employs more than 3,000 people.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company.

Topics:

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

Norwegian yacht operator SeaDream picks Chinese yard for first newbuild in 25 years

17:14

GTT wins 18,700-cbm carrier tank design order in China

16:44

Gas systems supplier Nord Gas wins eight-ship BW LPG VLGC contract

15:54

Australia launches re-election bid for IMO Council Category B seat

15:50

K Line-led venture takes delivery of third Petronas LNG carrier in China

15:47

ESL Shipping christens plug-in hybrid Astramar in Finland

15:44

Dutch offshore specialist Fugro wins subsea replacement contract in Australia

15:24

Spanish logistics venture to build grain and fertiliser hub at Motril port

14:35

Global satellite study links ships to 81% of attributable chronic oil slick area

13:50

Italy starts vote on 622 amendments to port reform creating state company

13:10

Kongsberg launches smallest-ever Azipull for yachts

12:40

Subsea7 wins $50m-$150m FPU mooring contract extension in Türkiye

12:20

Höegh Autoliners signs six more PCTCs, lifting series to 18

11:50

Vitol and Trafigura seek $18-$20 Venezuelan crude discounts as freight surges

11:10

Top 10 container lines cut charter exposure as South Korean liner HMM falls below 20%

10:20

OOCL plans October Suez Canal trial as Yang Ming and COSCO weigh more transits

10:07

14m-TEU orderbook to push boxship supply past demand in 2027, BIMCO warns

09:37

IMO marks World Maritime Day with first two-year theme on rule enforcement

09:17

Klaipėda port launches main tender for 100-hectare expansion

08:47

Indian seafarer killed as bulker Cape Dao is hit in Strait of Hormuz

08:27

Norwegian operator Brim Explorer names twin electric trimarans for 2027 launch

07:36

Subsea contractor CSL OWL launches first of two methanol-capable rock ships

07:16

Stena Line orders two hybrid ships for Denmark route

06:51

Taiwan offshore contractor DFO orders fifth ship from Vard

06:24

Van Oord names two 35,000-tonne fallpipe newbuilds

2026 September 23

18:02

PIL launches China-Malaysia service, revamps Indonesia route

17:12

Philippine port authority renews five-year pact with Antwerp-Bruges

17:05

Huisman wins four-crane order for two Cadeler wind vessels in China

16:42

Saudi Arabia restarts East-West pipeline to revive Yanbu crude exports

16:25

Rolls-Royce opens first remote monitoring centre outside Berlin in Italy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news