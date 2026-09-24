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2026 September 24   15:24

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Spanish logistics venture to build grain and fertiliser hub at Motril port

Terminal Portuaria Logística de Motril (TPLM) will build a grain and fertiliser handling and storage complex on a 10,000-square-metre site at the port of Motril in southern Spain, according to a statement from the Motril Port Authority.  

The project, located in the port’s Zona de Actividades Logísticas, will include a 7,613-square-metre warehouse for the reception, storage, packaging and dispatch of solid products, primarily cereals and fertilisers.  

The development will also include a dedicated product handling and packaging line, associated areas and auxiliary installations.  

Motril Port Authority president José García Fuentes said: “Each new project that sets up in the ZAL represents a step forward in the port's ability to offer a more complete logistics chain.”  No investment figure, construction timetable or expected number of jobs was disclosed.  

TPLM had applied by November 2023 for 10,000 square metres of land in Motril’s logistics zone for a solid-products storage plant.

A government notice in March 2026 opened a public consultation covering the same site for an industrial installation involving bulk storage, palletising and packaging.  

TPLM is a port logistics venture involving Seville-based stevedoring and logistics company Sevitrade and Granada-based fertiliser producer Herogra.  

The company began operations at Motril in June 2023, using a facility equipped with 12 stainless-steel tanks with combined storage capacity of 4,400 cubic metres.  

Sevitrade is a Seville-based stevedoring and logistics company.  

TPLM also holds a separate concession granted in June 2025 covering 28,400 square metres and 750 linear metres for a terminal handling and storing chemicals and oils. The concession has a 35-year term with the possibility of a 15-year extension.

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