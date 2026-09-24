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2026 September 24   16:44

shipbuilding

Gas systems supplier Nord Gas wins eight-ship BW LPG VLGC contract

Nord Gas Solutions has won a contract to supply cargo handling and LPG fuel supply systems for eight 90,000-cbm VLGC newbuildings ordered by BW LPG, according to a company statement.  

The contract was signed in August 2026 and covers Cargo Handling Systems and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for all eight vessels, which will be built at HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea.  

The ships will be the first VLGCs built at the HD Hyundai Mipo yard.  “We are honored to have been selected for this important BW LPG project by HD Hyundai,” Nord Gas Solutions sales manager Patrick Ha said.  

BW LPG placed the underlying order for the eight 90,000-cbm Panamax VLGCs on 30 May 2026 for about $940m. Deliveries are scheduled from the start of 2029 through the second quarter of 2030.  

Nord Gas Solutions supplies cargo handling, fuel supply, reliquefaction, regasification and VOC recovery systems. Its relationship with BW LPG dates to 2005, when BW Gas supported the supplier in securing its first cargo handling system contract with HD Hyundai.  

BW LPG is a Singapore-registered LPG shipping company whose business includes shipowning, chartering and LPG trading.  

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is a South Korean shipbuilder within HD Hyundai. 

Topics:

BW LPG

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

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