Norwegian yacht operator SeaDream picks Chinese yard for first newbuild in 25 years

Norwegian-controlled yacht operator SeaDream Yacht Club has selected China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding to build the 16,500-gt SeaDream III, its first newbuild in 25 years, according to a company statement.

The 151.2-metre vessel, with a beam of 21.8 metres, is scheduled to enter service in July 2029 and will accommodate 230 guests and 200 crew.

SeaDream founder and owner Atle Brynestad said SeaDream III will use hybrid-electric propulsion backed by a large battery system.

European suppliers will provide engines, technical equipment and other systems for the project.

“SeaDream III represents the next chapter for SeaDream,” Brynestad said. “With SeaDream III, the whole world becomes our destination.”

Guest accommodation will be spread across five decks, with private balconies on four of them. The design also includes a dedicated pool deck, expanded spa and fitness facilities and three watersports marinas providing direct access to the sea.

SeaDream III is scheduled to depart Hong Kong on 10 July 2029, with its christening planned in Tokyo on 21 July. Its initial deployment will cover Japan and South Korea before extending to Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

The yacht is then planned to operate across six continents, including the Arctic and the Great Lakes. A 180-night world voyage is scheduled to leave West Palm Beach, Florida, on 5 January 2031 and arrive in London on 5 July.

SeaDream III will not replace SeaDream I or SeaDream II, which will remain in service in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

The project follows an earlier SeaDream newbuilding plan that was terminated in 2019. SeaDream Innovation had been scheduled for delivery in September 2021.

SeaDream Yacht Club was founded in 2001 by Norwegian entrepreneur Atle Brynestad. The family-owned company operates the 112-guest sister yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II and is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida.

China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding is part of China Merchants Industry Holdings and operates at the group’s Haimen shipbuilding base in Jiangsu province, China.