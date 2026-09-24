  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Norwegian yacht operator SeaDream picks Chinese yard for first newbuild in 25 years

2026 September 24   18:04

shipbuilding

Norwegian yacht operator SeaDream picks Chinese yard for first newbuild in 25 years

Norwegian-controlled yacht operator SeaDream Yacht Club has selected China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding to build the 16,500-gt SeaDream III, its first newbuild in 25 years, according to a company statement.  

The 151.2-metre vessel, with a beam of 21.8 metres, is scheduled to enter service in July 2029 and will accommodate 230 guests and 200 crew.  

SeaDream founder and owner Atle Brynestad said SeaDream III will use hybrid-electric propulsion backed by a large battery system.

European suppliers will provide engines, technical equipment and other systems for the project.  

“SeaDream III represents the next chapter for SeaDream,” Brynestad said. “With SeaDream III, the whole world becomes our destination.”  

Guest accommodation will be spread across five decks, with private balconies on four of them. The design also includes a dedicated pool deck, expanded spa and fitness facilities and three watersports marinas providing direct access to the sea.  

SeaDream III is scheduled to depart Hong Kong on 10 July 2029, with its christening planned in Tokyo on 21 July. Its initial deployment will cover Japan and South Korea before extending to Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.  

The yacht is then planned to operate across six continents, including the Arctic and the Great Lakes. A 180-night world voyage is scheduled to leave West Palm Beach, Florida, on 5 January 2031 and arrive in London on 5 July.  

SeaDream III will not replace SeaDream I or SeaDream II, which will remain in service in the Mediterranean and Caribbean.  

The project follows an earlier SeaDream newbuilding plan that was terminated in 2019. SeaDream Innovation had been scheduled for delivery in September 2021.  

SeaDream Yacht Club was founded in 2001 by Norwegian entrepreneur Atle Brynestad. The family-owned company operates the 112-guest sister yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II and is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida.  

China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding is part of China Merchants Industry Holdings and operates at the group’s Haimen shipbuilding base in Jiangsu province, China.

Topics:

shipbuilding

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:14

GTT wins 18,700-cbm carrier tank design order in China

16:44

Gas systems supplier Nord Gas wins eight-ship BW LPG VLGC contract

15:54

Australia launches re-election bid for IMO Council Category B seat

15:50

K Line-led venture takes delivery of third Petronas LNG carrier in China

15:47

ESL Shipping christens plug-in hybrid Astramar in Finland

15:44

Dutch offshore specialist Fugro wins subsea replacement contract in Australia

15:24

Spanish logistics venture to build grain and fertiliser hub at Motril port

14:53

CLdN orders 'most fuel-efficient' pair in South Korea

14:35

Global satellite study links ships to 81% of attributable chronic oil slick area

13:50

Italy starts vote on 622 amendments to port reform creating state company

13:10

Kongsberg launches smallest-ever Azipull for yachts

12:40

Subsea7 wins $50m-$150m FPU mooring contract extension in Türkiye

12:20

Höegh Autoliners signs six more PCTCs, lifting series to 18

11:50

Vitol and Trafigura seek $18-$20 Venezuelan crude discounts as freight surges

11:10

Top 10 container lines cut charter exposure as South Korean liner HMM falls below 20%

10:20

OOCL plans October Suez Canal trial as Yang Ming and COSCO weigh more transits

10:07

14m-TEU orderbook to push boxship supply past demand in 2027, BIMCO warns

09:37

IMO marks World Maritime Day with first two-year theme on rule enforcement

09:17

Klaipėda port launches main tender for 100-hectare expansion

08:47

Indian seafarer killed as bulker Cape Dao is hit in Strait of Hormuz

08:27

Norwegian operator Brim Explorer names twin electric trimarans for 2027 launch

07:36

Subsea contractor CSL OWL launches first of two methanol-capable rock ships

07:16

Stena Line orders two hybrid ships for Denmark route

06:51

Taiwan offshore contractor DFO orders fifth ship from Vard

06:24

Van Oord names two 35,000-tonne fallpipe newbuilds

2026 September 23

18:02

PIL launches China-Malaysia service, revamps Indonesia route

17:12

Philippine port authority renews five-year pact with Antwerp-Bruges

17:05

Huisman wins four-crane order for two Cadeler wind vessels in China

16:42

Saudi Arabia restarts East-West pipeline to revive Yanbu crude exports

16:25

Rolls-Royce opens first remote monitoring centre outside Berlin in Italy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news