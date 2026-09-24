GTT wins 18,700-cbm carrier tank design order in China

French LNG containment specialist GTT Energy has won an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to design tanks for a new 18,700-cbm LNG carrier for an Asian shipowner, according to a company statement.

The order was received in the third quarter of 2026.

GTT will design the vessel’s cryogenic tanks, which will have a total capacity of 18,700 cubic metres and use the company’s Mark III membrane containment system.

Delivery of the LNG carrier is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

GTT Energy is the GTT Group business unit dedicated to containment and energy management systems. The Mark III membrane containment technology was developed by GTT.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipyard.