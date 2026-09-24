Dutch offshore specialist Fugro wins subsea replacement contract in Australia

Dutch offshore specialist Fugro has won a marine asset integrity contract with an unnamed Australian client to replace critical subsea infrastructure and carry out remote survey and inspection work, according to a company statement.

The work is intended to support the long-term reliability and performance of the client’s offshore assets. Fugro will combine engineering, project management and offshore execution under the contract.

Offshore operations will be carried out from the multipurpose support vessel Fugro Etive, while Fugro’s regional operations teams will provide project management, engineering and operational support.

The award follows an initial phase of engineering and planning. Detailed engineering is due to begin in the coming weeks, with offshore operations expected to start towards the end of 2027.

“This award reflects the strength of our relationship with the client and our proven ability to safely deliver complex marine asset integrity projects in Australian waters,” said Barry Walsh, Fugro’s regional business line director for marine asset integrity.

Fugro N.V. is a Netherlands-based public limited company specialising in Geo-data. Founded as an engineering company in 1962, it maps, models and monitors built and natural environments. The group operates in 52 countries and has 11,219 employees.