ESL Shipping christens plug-in hybrid Astramar in Finland

Finnish shipowner ESL Shipping has christened the 5,400-dwt plug-in hybrid Astramar at the Port of Raahe, according to a company statement.

The ceremony took place on 21 September during the official opening of the Finnish port’s new Deep Quay 3, with Merja Kyllönen performing the christening. Astramar is one of 12 Green Coaster vessels built for ESL Shipping. The 5,400-dwt plug-in hybrid series was completed in early September with the delivery of Luxomar, the final vessel in the programme.

Astramar carried wind turbine components on its first voyage, putting the vessel into project cargo service immediately after joining the fleet.

The Green Coasters are designed to transport wind turbine blades and other components, industrial cargoes and oversized project shipments in Northern European conditions.

Their bridge-forward configuration provides a large unobstructed deck area, while a 60-metre clear cargo hold and movable tweendecks allow cargoes of different dimensions to be carried.

“The Green Coaster series combines improved energy efficiency, flexible cargo handling and reliable performance in demanding northern conditions. It strengthens our ability to serve Northern European industry while also responding to the growing transport needs of renewable energy projects,” managing director Mikki Koskinen said.

ESL Shipping AB is a subsidiary of Finnish industrial group Aspo Plc. The company has operated for more than 75 years and has a fleet of around 40 vessels with cargo capacities ranging from 4,000 dwt to 25,000 dwt.