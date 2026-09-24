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2026 September 24   15:50

shipbuilding

K Line-led venture takes delivery of third Petronas LNG carrier in China

A K Line-led joint venture has taken delivery of Puteri Kelantan, the third same-type LNG carrier delivered for Petronas LNG Ltd. in 2026, at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. in China on 24 September, according to a company statement.  

Puteri Kelantan follows two vessels of the same type delivered for Petronas LNG in May and June 2026.  The vessel was named on 2 September alongside sister ship Puteri Negeri Sembilan, which is scheduled for delivery in November 2026. “Puteri” means “princess” in Malay, while Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan are states in Peninsular Malaysia.  

The two new vessels are intended to expand Petronas LNG’s fleet and support LNG deliveries to its customers.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., which operates as K Line, has identified LNG as a top-priority investment area under its medium-term management plan published in May 2022 and plans to expand long-term contracts.  

Petronas LNG Ltd. is the customer for the series of same-type LNG carriers.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is the Chinese shipbuilder that delivered Puteri Kelantan.  

Topics:

“K” Line

Hudong Zhonghua

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