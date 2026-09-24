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2026 September 24   15:54

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Australia launches re-election bid for IMO Council Category B seat

Australia has launched its campaign for re-election to Category B of the International Maritime Organization Council for the 2028-2029 biennium, according to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.  

Australia, which describes itself as the world’s largest bulk commodities exporter and an island nation with one of the largest interests in international seaborne trade, said continued council membership would allow it to contribute to decisions affecting maritime safety, environmental protection, international trade and seafarer welfare.  

The country will mark 75 years as a member of the IMO in 2027.  Australia participates in IMO committees and sub-committees and has been involved in work on international maritime standards and reform initiatives.  

Its stated priorities have included seafarer welfare, shipping decarbonisation, marine plastic litter, support for Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, as well as maritime capability and search-and-rescue cooperation across the Indian and Pacific Ocean regions.  

The campaign was launched to coincide with World Maritime Day 2026. The IMO’s 2026-2027 theme is “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence”, focusing on turning international standards and regulatory decisions into practical action.  

The International Maritime Organization is a United Nations specialised agency responsible for the international regulatory framework governing shipping, including maritime safety, security and prevention of pollution from ships.  

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is Australia’s national maritime safety regulator and is responsible for maritime safety, protection of the marine environment and maritime and aviation search-and-rescue functions within its remit.

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