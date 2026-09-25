IAA PortNews: Russia’s coal port capacity surplus reaches 73%

The Azov-Black Sea basin's coal ports recorded the largest surplus

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Russia has a significant surplus of port capacity for coal handling service, a PortNews correspondent reports citing the Ministry of Energy (Minenergo) data.

Alexey Rogozhin, head of Minenergo’s coal and peat industry analytics department said at the 5th Creon’s Coal 2026 forum that the utilization rate of coal handling capacity by the end of 2025 stood at nearly 27% in ports in the country's Azov-Black Sea basin, 34% in the Northwest ports, and 61% in coal ports in the Far East.

At the same time, the average rail transport distance for export coal decreased by 2.8% in 2025 year-on-year.

The share of eastbound coal exports jumped from 53% in 2020 to 78% in 2025.