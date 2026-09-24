BBS Grain 2026: New Trade Flows, Import Demand and Logistics Take Center Stage in Istanbul

The Balkans&Black Sea Grain 2026 (BBS Grain 2026) conference brought together grain traders, exporters and importers, logistics companies, flour milling businesses, commodity brokers and other industry professionals from more than 30 countries worldwide.

The conference provided an international platform for discussing the changing dynamics of grain and oilseed trade across the Black Sea and Balkans, bringing together different parts of the agricultural commodities supply chain — from producers, traders and exporters to importers, logistics and shipping professionals.

Against the backdrop of changing regional trade flows, evolving import demand and new challenges for logistics and shipping, BBS Grain 2026 focused on the factors shaping the future of agricultural commodity trade.

Discussions covered export markets, production and supply conditions, oilseeds and vegetable oils, import demand in the Middle East and Africa, as well as logistics infrastructure, freight economics, vessel availability and risk management.

The programme also created opportunities to connect market perspectives with the physical side of grain trade, bringing commercial, logistics and shipping considerations into the same discussion.

Key Insights from BBS Grain 2026

As regional grain trade flows continue to change, Serbia is seeing a significant increase in its export potential for the 2026/27 season. Wheat exports are projected to reach 2 million tonnes, while corn and barley exports are expected to rise to 1.35 million and 190,000 tonnes respectively. — Nemanja Vukovic, Country Manager Serbia, COFCO International Balkans doo Belgrade

Türkiye’s grain outlook is increasingly differentiated by crop: wheat and barley production are projected to rise significantly, while corn production is expected to decline and remain dependent on imports. Wheat production is projected to increase by around 30% and barley by around 20%, while corn production is expected to fall by around 10%, with import quotas remaining part of the market outlook. — Ibrahim Demirayak, Grains&Oilseeds Manager, Ameropa

Egypt’s wheat demand has not disappeared despite the disruption in Black Sea supplies. The Black Sea accounted for 83.1% of Egypt’s January–August 2026 wheat import value, and the disruption came at the very start of the new import season: Egypt imported 1.02 million tonnes in July–August, 49% less than in the same period last season. With around 11.5 million tonnes still to be covered this season, the key question is how quickly Black Sea supply flows can be restored. — Amr Siam, CCO, Bashayer Foundation for Feed, Export and Import

The Danube is becoming increasingly strategic for European grain and commodity flows, but its capacity cannot be viewed in isolation from the wider logistics corridor. As grain flows grow, reliability across navigation, ports, rail, storage, inspections and insurance will be essential. Shippers will pay for reliable transit times, but not indefinitely for uncertainty and waiting. — Bojan Laskovic, Managing Director, Rhenus PartnerShip Serbia d.o.o.

Romania’s competitiveness in the current Black Sea market is not defined by the lowest FOB price, but by the ability to load, insure and deliver grain on schedule. With capital becoming increasingly scarce, the competitive advantage is also shifting upstream — towards financing farmers and securing grain at the farm level. — Adrian Dobrita, Head of Trade, RWA Raiffeisen Agro

For Türkiye’s next phase of flour exports, Sub-Saharan Africa offers the clearest near- term regional opportunity. While Syria continues to support current export volumes, selected African and Asian markets can help reduce market concentration, with competitive wheat access and higher-value products key to capturing further growth. — Namik Kemal Parlak, Editor-in-Chief, Miller Magazine

Higher freight rates in the Black Sea do not necessarily translate into higher earnings or successfully shipped cargoes. Unprecedented EWRI premiums are weighing on vessel earnings, while a peace deal in the Black Sea could lead to a rapid surge in trade. — Engin Kocak, Board Member, Turkish Shipbrokers Association

One of the key conclusions of the conference was that changes in Black Sea and Balkan grain trade are increasingly interconnected with developments across the wider supply chain. Export potential, import demand, production conditions and market diversification are closely linked with logistics capacity, shipping economics, risk management and the ability to deliver commodities reliably.

The discussions also demonstrated the importance of bringing different parts of the supply chain into the same conversation — from grain traders and commodity companies to flour millers, logistics providers and shipping specialists — allowing market developments to be considered from both the commercial and physical perspectives.

Particular attention was given to direct business communication and the development of professional connections.

The programme included meetings, introductions and negotiations during registration, coffee breaks and lunch, providing participants with opportunities to continue discussions beyond the conference sessions.

The programme concluded with the Grain Gala Dinner, creating an informal setting for further communication and networking among participants.

Partners and Media Support:

● Partner: S13 Commodities DMCC

● Info partners: GAFTA, Agricultural sector, Allfoodonline, PortNews, Argus, Miller Magazine

Participant Registration & Cooperation:

Globenty – International Conferences & Forums

Website: https://globenty.com/bbsgrain

Phone: +44 20 3807 8798

WhatsApp: +66 63 749 4537

Email: info@globenty.com

Website: https://globenty.com