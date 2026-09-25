Iranian official offers seven-day reopening of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz could reopen to commercial shipping within seven days if the US eases military pressure and lifts its blockade of Iranian ports, according to a senior Iranian official.

The proposal was delivered to Washington through intermediaries on 16 September. Iran's delegation in New York has authority to pursue an agreement and revive negotiations with the US.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei later set out Tehran's conditions, including an end to the US naval blockade and sanctions pressure, the release of frozen Iranian assets and acceptance of a safe shipping route through Hormuz agreed by Iran and Oman.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also confirmed that Tehran and Muscat are working on arrangements for the safe passage of vessels through the strait.

Qatar is involved in mediation efforts, with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani meeting Araghchi in New York on 22 September to discuss de-escalation and conditions for dialogue.

Shipping conditions remain hazardous. A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on 23 September, leaving the ship on fire and adrift. Two other attacks involving vessels in the strait were recorded on 21 September.

The Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman is a major export route for Gulf crude, petroleum products and LNG. Oil flows through the chokepoint averaged 4.9m barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026, down from 21.6m bpd in the fourth quarter of 2025.