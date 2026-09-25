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2026 September 25   07:39

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US seeks $5bn Arab backing for $10bn Strait of Hormuz bypass fund

The US is seeking $5bn from eight Middle Eastern governments to match its own $5bn commitment to an energy infrastructure fund aimed at developing export routes around the Strait of Hormuz and repairing damaged assets, according to The Wall Street Journal.  

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq and Jordan have been approached over the proposed PACT vehicle.

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) would manage the fund, while the US would chair its board.  

Participation by all eight governments has not been confirmed and the terms could still change. Technical negotiations are planned for October.  

The proposal envisages PACT eventually expanding into an investment platform worth more than $50bn, with sovereign wealth funds and private investment groups potentially investing alongside the initial government-backed vehicle.  

Projects could include new pipelines allowing oil and gas exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, as well as repairs to damaged energy infrastructure.  

Qatar has ruled out using pipelines as an alternative export route for its LNG. Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy president and chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said on 21 September that the option did not make commercial or technical sense.  

LNG cannot be transported in liquefied form through pipelines, meaning Qatar would have to move natural gas by pipeline and construct additional liquefaction facilities elsewhere.

Al-Kaabi’s comments did not address whether Qatar would participate in the wider $10bn proposal.  

DFC chief executive Ben Black said separately on 22 September that energy security investment could cover ports, terminals, pipelines and power generation. He did not link those sectors directly to PACT.  

DFC is a US government corporation established in 2019 that provides debt, guarantees, equity, political risk insurance and fund financing for international investment.

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