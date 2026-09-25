Kazakhstan navy drill kills 12 in Caspian Sea, two missing

Twelve servicemen from Kazakhstan’s naval forces were killed and two remained missing after 17 personnel were swept into the Caspian Sea during an exercise on 24 September, according to the Mangystau regional administration.

The accident occurred during a training and combat mission in western Kazakhstan after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and winds strengthened.

Three servicemen were rescued. One was taken to hospital and was later in a stable condition with no threat to his life.

Authorities initially put the number swept into the sea at 19 before a government commission revised the total to 17. All 12 served in the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

A government commission headed by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev is coordinating the investigation and search operation.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under article 453(2) of Kazakhstan’s Criminal Code, covering negligence in service resulting in serious consequences, and article 465, covering violations of navigation rules.

An inter-agency investigative team has been formed and forensic examinations ordered. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 25 September a national day of mourning.

The accident occurred during the Khazar Qorgany-2026 naval exercise, which began on 22 September in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea. More than 500 personnel took part alongside naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units of the National Security Committee’s Border Service and Air Defence Forces aircraft. The exercise was led by Kazakhstan Navy commander Captain First Rank Kanat Niyazbekov and was intended to improve combat readiness, maritime training and coordination between participating forces.