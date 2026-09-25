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2026 September 25   08:47

shipping

Hapag-Lloyd, Israeli investor FIMI add Far East route to $4.2bn ZIM deal

Hapag-Lloyd and Israeli private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds have revised their $4.2bn acquisition plan for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, adding a weekly Far East service and tighter safeguards for the Israeli operation, according to a letter sent to Israel’s Government Companies Authority on 24 September.  

The acquisition price remains $35 per ZIM share. Under the revised structure, ZIM Israel would remain under Israeli ownership and management, with FIMI controlling the business and Hapag-Lloyd providing commercial support under a long-term agreement.  

The weekly Far East service would be added to one Atlantic and two Mediterranean services. ZIM Israel would retain a core fleet of 16 containerships and gain access to Hapag-Lloyd’s global fleet.  

Ship management and maritime expertise would remain in Israel. ZIM Israel would operate an independent IT system without third-party access, including from Hapag-Lloyd, while protections attached to the Israeli government’s Golden Share would be strengthened.  

The company would also have refrigerated-container capacity twice the level currently owned by ZIM and expand its pool of Israeli seafarers.  Employment provisions include a special collective agreement covering the large majority of ZIM’s workforce, a 10-year employment safety net for veteran employees and a commitment not to carry out layoffs through the end of 2027.  

“We have listened carefully to the needs raised during our discussions with the Israeli government and the relevant authorities,” Hapag-Lloyd chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said. “Together with our partners, we are now developing an improved proposal designed to further strengthen Israel’s maritime security and independence.”  

The revised business plan projects about $1.7bn in additional revenue and around $200m in additional net profit over 10 years, mainly from the Far East service.

The buyers expect to submit the full package of agreements, commitments and detailed business plans within 45 days.  

ZIM agreed in February to be acquired for $35 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at about $4.2bn. Shareholders approved the deal on 30 April. Completion remains subject to regulatory clearances, including approval under Israel’s Golden Share rights.  

Hamburg-based Hapag-Lloyd operated 300 containerships with total capacity of about 2.5m TEU as of 30 June 2026.

ZIM was founded in Israel in 1945 and operates in more than 90 countries, serving customers through more than 300 ports. FIMI manages more than $11bn in assets.

Topics:

ZIM

Hapag-Lloyd

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