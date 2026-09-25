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2026 September 25   09:27

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China’s ports hit record weekly container throughput of 7.279m TEU

China’s monitored ports handled a record 7.279m TEU in the seven days to 20 September, up 1.8% from the previous week, according to the country’s Ministry of Transport.  

The volume was about 9% higher than a year earlier, marking the busiest week on record for container handling at Chinese ports.  

Total cargo throughput across the monitored ports reached 282.616m tonnes during the same period, rising 4.61% week on week.  

The record extends a period of stronger container activity in China than in the wider global port market.

Global container port throughput increased 1.2% year on year in June, while growth during the first half of 2026 was around 2.5%, compared with about 6% in Greater China.  

China’s nationwide container throughput reached 31.27m TEU in June, up 3% year on year. It slipped 0.2% to 29.90m TEU in July as typhoons disrupted port operations.  

Chinese ports handled 354m TEU in 2025, an increase of 6.8% from the previous year. Foreign-trade container throughput accounted for 215m TEU, up 9.8%.  

China’s Ministry of Transport is the central government authority responsible for national transport policy and administration, covering road, waterway and civil transport systems, including oversight of the country’s port and maritime transport sectors.

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