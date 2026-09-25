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2026 September 25   10:08

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79 states and organisations demand urgent reopening of Strait of Hormuz

A group of 79 states and international organisations has demanded the urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and safe, secure and unimpeded vessel transit, according to a joint statement published by Japan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.  

The statement was delivered in New York on 24 September by Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.  

The signatories called for the “urgent and full re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz” and passage for all vessels without tolls, conditions or illegal charges.  

They said disruption in the waterway was affecting international trade, energy security and the global economy, and called for the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817.  

The resolution was adopted on 11 March by 13 votes in favour, with China and Russia abstaining.  The statement also warned of risks to international shipping, maritime security and global trade in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb, and backed work with the shipping industry to allow operations through Hormuz to resume as soon as conditions permit.  

Commercial shipping continues to face casualties across the region. There were 85 confirmed incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East by 24 September, with 24 confirmed seafarer deaths.  

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Hormuz

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