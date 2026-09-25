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2026 September 25   10:30

accident

Dutch gasoline tanker collides with German cargo ship in Netherlands

A Netherlands-flagged tanker carrying gasoline collided with German cargo vessel Bayern 2 near Kinderdijk on 24 September, leaving the dry cargo ship with significant hull damage, according to ZHZ Actueel.  

The collision occurred shortly before 16:00 local time at the junction of the Noord and Lek rivers. The 83.55-metre Bayern 2 was carrying animal feed, while the 135-metre Musketier was transporting gasoline.  

Bayern 2 was coming from the Lek and turning into the Noord towards Alblasserdam when it collided with Musketier, which was approaching from the Noord.  

The German-flagged Bayern 2 suffered substantial damage to its side, including the port side. Musketier sustained scraping and other damage around its bow and side.  No injuries were recorded and no hazardous substances escaped. Police, firefighters, ambulance crews, Rijkswaterstaat and the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution, KNRM, attended the scene. Police and Rijkswaterstaat were handling the investigation and follow-up.  

Bayern 2 was subsequently moved away from the collision site, while Musketier remained on the Lek side near Krimpen aan de Lek.  

Musketier, MMSI 244001312, was built in 2025 and has cargo capacity of 8,931 cubic metres. The tanker is part of the BFT Tanker Logistics fleet, and an official BFT post identified Dutch shipowner Robert Broere as its owner.  

Bayern 2, MMSI 211169340 and European vessel number 04600610, has carrying capacity of 1,296 tonnes and is owned by Kiszl Hajozasi Kft.  

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