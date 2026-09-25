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2026 September 25   11:20

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Marshall Islands overtakes Panama to become No 2 ship registry by tonnage

The Marshall Islands has overtaken Panama to become the world’s second-largest ship registry by gross tonnage, pushing the former global leader into third place, according to Clarksons Research’s World Fleet Register 2026.  

Panama had 202.1m gt across 7,677 vessels, compared with 209.4m gt and 4,732 ships for the Marshall Islands. Liberia retained first place with 314.6m gt and 6,138 vessels. The figures cover commercial and merchant ships of more than 100 gt.  

The shift follows a sharp contraction in Panama’s registered fleet, which fell from 230.5m gt at the end of 2025 to 202.1m gt in August 2026, a drop of 12.3%. Marshall Islands tonnage grew 7% over the same period.  

Ramón Franco, director general of merchant marine at the Panama Maritime Authority and head of the Panama Ship Registry, said Panama was prioritising fleet quality over its position in the rankings.  “At the moment, our priority is to ensure that the vessels in our fleet are the best,” Franco said.  

Panama has tightened fleet monitoring and adopted a more selective approach to registrations, with a focus on newbuildings and younger ships while removing poorly performing or sanctioned vessels.  

The Panama Maritime Authority said in June 2025 that it had cancelled 214 registrations representing more than 12m gross registered tons since an October 2024 decree gave it powers to remove vessels whose owners appear on recognised international sanctions lists.  

Belisario Porras, vice-president of the Panamanian Maritime Law Association, Apademar, and a maritime lawyer, linked the decline to fleet removals, competitive pressure and weaknesses in the state-run registry’s ability to compete with privately managed rivals.  

Panama still has more registered vessels than Liberia or the Marshall Islands under the Clarksons dataset despite ranking third by gross tonnage.  

Panama’s open registry dates to 1925 and is administered by the Directorate General of Merchant Marine of the Panama Maritime Authority.

Clarksons Research provides shipping intelligence and maintains the World Fleet Register. International Registries, Inc. is a privately held maritime and corporate registry services company that has provided administrative and technical support to the Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime and Corporate Registries since 1990.

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