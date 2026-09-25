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2026 September 25   11:40

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First international green shipping corridor alliance launches in China

The first international alliance dedicated specifically to green shipping corridors has launched in Beijing with 45 founding members from 12 countries, according to a statement from China Energy Engineering Group.  

The International Green Shipping Corridor Alliance (IGSCA) was formally unveiled on 22 September during the 2026 Global Sustainable Transport Forum.  

The initiative brings together COSCO SHIPPING Group, French shipping and logistics group CMA CGM, China Energy Engineering Group, Shanghai International Port Group and the China International Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center, among other founding members.  

IGSCA will work to align domestic rules covering green ships, green marine fuels and green or net-zero ports with international standards. It also plans to advance an international certification system for green marine fuels.  Its remit includes coordinating transport-facilitation measures, developing demonstration projects and supporting technology research, commercialisation and capacity building across the green shipping supply chain.  

The alliance held its first general meeting in Beijing on 21 September, when members approved its charter, membership fee structure and rules for electing its first council.  

Fu Xuyin, a former vice minister of China’s Ministry of Transport, was elected inaugural chairman.  

China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association also joined IGSCA as a founding member.  

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