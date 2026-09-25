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2026 September 25   12:10

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DP World signs $7bn-plus Nigeria deep-sea port pact

UAE-based port and logistics operator DP World and Nigeria’s Ogun State have signed agreements covering a deep-sea port and an adjoining special economic zone with more than $7bn in proposed initial investment, according to Nigeria’s presidency.  

The memoranda of understanding, signed in Paris on 24 September, cover the Gateway Deep Seaport at Ogun Waterside and the Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone.  

The port is planned with a four-kilometre berth and an 18-metre draft. It is intended to provide an alternative cargo gateway and reduce pressure on the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.  

The adjoining Blue Marine Special Economic Zone is planned across about 10,000 hectares for manufacturing, processing and export-oriented industries. The two projects are projected to create more than 50,000 direct jobs when fully developed.  

“A port moves cargo; a port integrated with a special economic zone helps to build an economy,” Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said.  Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said the port was part of a wider plan to expand trade and improve transport links.  “Our ambition is not merely to berth ships. We are building a gateway for Ogun and Nigeria’s productive strength to reach Africa and the world,” Abiodun said.  

The development is planned as part of a wider transport and industrial network that includes the Gateway International Airport, dry ports and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

A 28-km section of the 700-km highway in Ogun State is scheduled for completion before the end of 2026.  The projects are also planned near the proposed Nigerian Navy Operating Base and Dockyard and the OK LNG Project.  

Dubai-based DP World operates more than 60 ports and terminals across six continents and employs more than 126,000 people from 169 nationalities.

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