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2026 September 25   12:30

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Dutch agency orders one-way vessel traffic on Upper IJssel river amid low water

One-way vessel traffic took effect on the Netherlands’ Upper IJssel on Friday morning, requiring affected vessels from Germany to use a diversion of up to 300 km as low water narrows the navigation channel, according to a Rijkswaterstaat statement.  

Traffic is permitted from the mouth of the Twentekanaal near Zutphen towards the IJsselkop near Arnhem. Vessels are prohibited from sailing in the opposite direction.

The restriction will remain in force for as long as necessary.  Low water had already led to bans on vessels overtaking or meeting each other at several bends on the IJssel. The channel has continued to narrow, leaving those restrictions insufficient to maintain safe two-way traffic.  

Rijkswaterstaat had warned on 11 September that one-way traffic would be imposed once the minimum surveyed depth fell below 1.45 metres. The measurement is the lowest water depth between the riverbed and the surface and is used by skippers to determine safe cargo loads.  

Affected vessels from Germany must continue along the Waal to Tiel, take the Amsterdam-Rijnkanaal to Amsterdam and then sail through the Oranjesluizen, Markermeer, Lelystad, Houtribsluizen, IJsselmeer and Ketelmeer before rejoining the IJssel.

Rijkswaterstaat puts the diversion route at up to 300 km.  Koninklijke Binnenvaart Nederland expects the restriction to increase sailing time and fuel consumption and delay deliveries, while diverted traffic could add pressure around Amsterdam’s Oranjesluizen.  

The restriction will be marked with navigation signs, with continuous vessel traffic guidance at the IJsselkop.  

Rijkswaterstaat is the executive agency of the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, responsible for the country’s main waterways, national water systems and road network.  

Koninklijke Binnenvaart Nederland is the Dutch inland shipping industry association representing companies across the country’s inland navigation sector.

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