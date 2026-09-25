At least 41 dead as passenger vessel capsizes on Tanzania-DR Congo lake route

At least 41 people died and 49 were rescued after passenger-and-cargo vessel MV MJP capsized on Lake Tanganyika while sailing from Kigoma in Tanzania to Kalemie in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Tanganyika provincial transport minister Norris Mulongoy Mutamba.

The vessel went down near Mapera, off Kabimba in Congo’s Tanganyika province, on 23 September. Around 100 people were aboard, and searches continued for passengers still unaccounted for.

“The vessel, traveling from Kigoma, Tanzania, to the city of Kalemie in the Congo’s Tanganyika province, capsized near the village of Mapera,” Mulongoy said.

Casualty figures changed as the rescue operation progressed. An earlier tally on 24 September listed 41 people missing and 43 rescued from 84 registered passengers. A previous count put the numbers at 39 missing and 36 survivors.

MV MJP was carrying more than 480 tonnes of wheat flour and four vehicles. Its stated cargo capacity was 550 tonnes. The cause of the casualty had not been established, and no official investigation had determined that overloading caused the sinking.

Survivor Annie Moyoni said passengers had been asleep when they were alerted to the problem during the night. Local fishermen were among the first to join the rescue operation.

MV MJP was operating on the cross-border Kigoma-Kalemie route, which carries passengers and freight between Tanzania and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.