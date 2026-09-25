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2026 September 25   13:20

shipbuilding

Fincantieri-Leonardo JV wins €3.7bn contract for Italy's next destroyers

Italian naval joint venture Orizzonte Sistemi Navali has signed a contract package worth about €3.7bn ($4.21bn) for the Italian Navy’s next-generation DDX destroyer programme, including about €1.3bn ($1.48bn) of options, according to a Fincantieri statement.  

The firm order covers development, production and initial in-service support for the first DDX, with the second vessel covered by an option.  

OSN, owned 51% by Fincantieri and 49% by Leonardo, is expected to award subcontracts worth about €1.8bn ($2.05bn) to Fincantieri, including around €800m ($910m) of options, and about €1.7bn ($1.93bn) to Leonardo, including approximately €480m ($546m) of options.  

Fincantieri will act as platform system integrator, while Leonardo will design and develop the combat system.  

The first destroyer is scheduled for delivery in 2033, with the second due in 2035 if the option is exercised.  

The 180-metre vessels will displace about 13,500 tonnes, have a range of 4,000 nautical miles and carry crews of 251. Their digital architecture is also designed to support the integrated operation of unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.  

“With the DDX programme, Italy is making a generational leap in its maritime defence capabilities and strengthening a strategic asset that involves the entire national system,” OSN chief executive Giovanni Sorrentino said.  

OSN acts as a whole-warship system integrator on Italian naval programmes and has worked on programmes including FREMM frigates and new-generation offshore patrol vessels.  

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group whose activities span naval vessels, cruise ships, ferries, offshore and specialised vessels, marine systems and lifecycle services.  

Leonardo is an Italian aerospace, defence and security group with activities including aircraft, helicopters, electronics and cyber systems.  

OCCAR, which signed the DDX contract on behalf of Italy, is an international organisation that manages cooperative armament programmes.

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