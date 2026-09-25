Chinese miner Shougang clears land hurdle for $404.8m Peru port

Chinese iron ore miner Shougang Hierro Perú has agreed not to exercise or assert mining rights over land needed for Peru’s stalled $404.8m San Juan de Marcona port project, clearing a key obstacle to handing the site to concessionaire San Juan Port, according to a ProInversión statement.

The agreement signed on 24 September allows work to proceed towards lifting a suspension of the concession term and transferring the project area to San Juan Port so engineering and construction can begin.

Ownership of the land remains with Peru’s Ministry of Transport and Communications. The 30-year concession contract was signed on 31 March 2026 but its term was suspended on 16 April because the project area could not be delivered to the concessionaire.

“This agreement opens the way for an investment of $404.8m to translate into infrastructure, employment and new opportunities for families in southern Peru,” ProInversión executive president Luis Del Carpio said.

The first stage carries a reference investment of $271.7m. The full project covers the design, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and eventual transfer of the multipurpose terminal.

The completed port is planned with two quays and three berths and will handle iron and copper concentrates, general cargo and containers. It is designed to handle up to 47m tonnes of minerals and mining-related supplies a year.

The port is expected to serve 29 provinces and 280 districts across Ica, Ayacucho, Arequipa, Apurímac and Cusco. The concession also provides for a social fund equivalent to 3% of gross revenue for projects in Marcona district and Nazca province.

Shougang Hierro Perú mines, processes and markets iron ore from Marcona in Peru’s Ica region and has been part of China’s Shougang Group since the acquisition of state-owned Hierro Perú in 1992.

San Juan Port is the special-purpose concession company for the terminal. Its project originated as a privately financed proposal submitted by Terminal Portuario Jinzhao Perú, which was directly awarded the scheme in March 2024 after no competing expressions of interest were submitted.