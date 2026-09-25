Singapore shipyard group Seatrium completes seventh and final FSRU for Turkish owner

Singapore offshore and marine engineering group Seatrium has completed the conversion of LNG carrier LNGT Türkiye into the seventh and final floating storage and regasification unit in an eight-year programme for Türkiye-based energy company Karpowership, according to a company statement.

LNGT Türkiye was named and sailed away from Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore on 23 September. The programme began in 2018 and also delivered LNGT Africa, LNGT Asia, LNGT Europe, LNGT Antarctica, LNGT Americas and LNGT Oceania.

The July 2025 contract for LNGT Türkiye was awarded by Kinetics. The conversion included installation of a regasification module and spread-mooring system and integration of cargo-handling, LNG offloading, utility, electrical and automation systems.

LNGT Türkiye has storage capacity of 127,594 cubic metres and regasification capacity of 126 million to 150 million standard cubic feet per day. The vessel is 272 metres long and uses a spread-mooring system.

The seven FSRUs are intended to operate alongside Karpowership’s Powership fleet, supplying gas to floating power plants across four continents.

LNGT Türkiye is also the final Karpowership project scheduled for completion at Admiralty Yard before the facility is returned to the Singapore authorities by 2028. The companies plan to continue working together at Tuas Boulevard Yard.

“The successful completion of our seventh FSRU conversion reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with Seatrium,” said Ersen Ayanoglu, Karpowership’s assistant general manager for LNG investments and global shipbuilding.

Seatrium secured an eighth FSRU conversion from Karpowership in March. A broader 2025 agreement also envisages further FSRU work and the potential integration of new-generation Powerships. Seatrium operates across 15 countries, has more than 24,000 employees and has completed 22 FSRU, FLNG and floating storage unit conversion projects worldwide.

Karpowership operates 45 Powerships with more than 8,500 MW of installed capacity and has 11 LNG assets, including FSRUs and LNG carriers. Kinetics is an initiative of Karpowership.