NYK orders a new service operation vessel from PaxOcean

Japanese shipowner NYK has ordered a new service operation vessel from Singapore-based PaxOcean for offshore wind work in Taiwan and the wider Asia-Pacific region, according to a company statement.

The Taiwan-flagged SOV is due for delivery around 2029 and will be deployed with IOVTEC and Hsin Chien Marine on offshore wind construction, operation and maintenance projects.

The vessel will accommodate up to 120 people and serve as an offshore accommodation and logistics base, with deck space for equipment and supplies. It will measure about 89.6 metres in length and 19.2 metres in width, with a design draught of about 5.0 metres.

The newbuilding will be fitted with a dynamic positioning system, a motion-compensated gangway and a motion-compensated crane for personnel and cargo transfers.

The vessel will use the TWIN X-STERN design developed by Norwegian naval architecture company Ulstein Design & Solutions.

NYK is expanding its offshore wind vessel activities in Asia-Pacific using experience built up in Europe through Swedish group company Northern Offshore Group.

Northern Offshore Group operates more than 60 crew transfer vessels and acquired its first owned SOV, Northern Ocean, formerly Mistral Enabler, in March 2025. NYK acquired a stake in Taiwanese offshore wind services company IOVTEC in March 2025. IOVTEC and its group companies provide marine surveys, construction support, vessel chartering and management, and offshore wind operation and maintenance services.

Hsin Chien Marine, established in Taiwan in 1978, is a shipowner and operator with a longstanding business relationship with NYK.

NYK, founded in 1885 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese shipping and logistics group with activities spanning liner shipping, logistics, automotive transport, dry bulk and energy shipping.

PaxOcean was established in Singapore in 2007 and is part of Kuok Maritime Group, which belongs to Kuok Group Singapore. It owns and operates five shipyards in Singapore, China and Indonesia.