Kokuka Sangyo takes delivery of its first dedicated methanol-fuelled ship

Japanese shipping company Kokuka Sangyo has taken delivery of its first dedicated methanol-fuelled ship, the 498-GT chemical tanker Kokuryu Maru, and completed the vessel’s first methanol bunkering on 24 September at Kinoe Port in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, according to a joint company statement.

The 1,223-dwt tanker was built by Koa Sangyo and is powered by a Hanshin Diesel Works LA28MRG dedicated methanol main engine.

Kokuka will operate the vessel, while Mitsubishi Gas Chemical will charter it for domestic methanol transport and methanol bunkering.

Part of the first bunker was biomethanol produced at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical’s Niigata plant, with biomass characteristics assigned under a mass-balance methodology. The fuel will be used during Kokuryu Maru’s operations.

Methanol use is expected to cut CO2 emissions by about 17.5% compared with a similar vessel burning conventional heavy fuel oil. The project received support under a Japanese maritime decarbonisation programme.

Koa Sangyo handed over yard number SNo.725 on 24 September after launching the vessel on 19 March. Kokuka signed the shipbuilding contract on 5 February 2025, with completion originally scheduled for the end of September 2026.

The LA28MRG installation is the second vessel application of one of Hanshin Diesel Works’ methanol engines. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and Kokuka had also reached a basic agreement covering a long-term time charter and methanol fuel supply.

Japan has set targets to reduce CO2 emissions from domestic coastal shipping by about 17% by fiscal 2030 and 36% by fiscal 2040 from fiscal 2013 levels.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, founded in 1918, is a Japanese chemical producer active in methanol and other basic and specialty chemicals.

Kokuka Sangyo, established in 1947, is a Japanese shipping company active in coastal and international shipping; its first chemical tanker carrying the Kokuryu Maru name entered domestic service in 1960.

Hanshin Diesel Works, established in 1918, is a Japanese manufacturer of marine engines and propulsion equipment.