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2026 September 25   15:40

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Port Houston posts 21% export jump

Export tonnage through the Houston Ship Channel jumped 21% year on year in the first seven months of 2026 as work moved forward on the next phase of the US waterway’s expansion, according to a Port Houston statement.  

Exports reached 125.47m short tons through July, up from 104.04m short tons a year earlier. July exports rose 13% to 15.96m short tons, while combined import and export tonnage increased 15% to 155.56m short tons.  

“Foreign tonnage exports along the Houston Ship Channel are up 21% through July compared to last year, demonstrating a clear demand for our region’s products,” Port Commission chairman Ric Campo said.  

Crude oil exports through the channel were up 40% this year. Houston accounted for 31% of US waterborne exports of crude oil and refined products and more than 21% of total US waterborne export tonnage.  

Port Houston joined the ports of Galveston and Texas City and industry stakeholders for an initial pre-Federal Interest Determination meeting on Project 12. The project remains at an early stage, with preliminary study plans prepared and a path set for further regional coordination.  

The authority also held two meetings with the US Army Corps of Engineers on Project 11, covering the status of USACE-led segments, future operations and maintenance requirements and regulatory work.  

Project 11 includes widening the Galveston Bay reach from 530 feet to 700 feet and deepening some upstream sections to 46.5 feet.  

Commissioners also approved additional design work for refrigerated container infrastructure at Bayport Container Yard 9. The future facility is planned to accommodate more than 1,800 refrigerated containers when fully built and equipped.  

The wider CY9 development covers about 45 acres and includes utilities, excavation, subgrade stabilisation, paving and a new ancillary exit gate.  

Other measures included continued development of a Houston Ship Channel sedimentation GIS dashboard, a Pelican Island property agreement, amendments to Tariffs 8, 14 and 15 covering freshwater service to vessels, and 10 Foreign Trade Zone site authorisations. Another 11 applications are under review.  

Port Houston owns and operates eight public terminals along the 52-mile Houston Ship Channel. The wider port complex includes more than 200 private facilities and supports 3.53m US jobs and $987bn in annual nationwide economic value.

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