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2026 September 25   16:10

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DP World study forecasts bigger feeder and shortsea role

DP World expects feeder, coastal and shortsea shipping to take a bigger role in global supply chains as manufacturing spreads across new production centres and cargo flows become more regional, according to a company statement.  

The Dubai-headquartered group set out the outlook in its new Marine Services whitepaper, Navigating the Future of Maritime Trade, released on 24 September for World Maritime Day.  

The study identifies India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa as regions taking larger roles in manufacturing, creating new cargo patterns and increasing demand for services linking production centres and smaller ports with regional hubs and deepsea liner routes.  

The trend is most visible in intra-Asian trade, where production is increasingly distributed across China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and India. DP World said this is increasing demand for feeder, coastal and shortsea links between manufacturing centres, regional hubs and long-haul services.  

“A key part of this is optimising what we call ‘Connected Trade Corridors’,” said Ganesh Raj, global chief operating officer of DP World Marine Services.  The model combines ports, feeder and shortsea shipping, coastal services, inland waterways, road and rail networks and digital systems, allowing cargo to move through alternative gateways when established routes are disrupted.  

DP World’s 2026 Global Trade Observatory, based on a survey of more than 3,500 senior supply chain and logistics executives, found that 54% expected trade growth this year to be faster than in 2025, while 40% expected growth to remain at the same level.  

Merchandise exports between developing economies rose from about $500bn in 1995 to $6.8trn in 2025, while around 57% of developing-country exports now go to other developing economies.  

The research also found that 36% of executives cited better transport connectivity as a reason for changing supply-chain routing, 35% cited improved customs procedures and 27% cited the need to avoid geopolitical chokepoints.  

DP World’s Marine Services network connects more than 200 ports across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas and is supported by a fleet of more than 500 vessels.  

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered global logistics group active in ports and terminals, marine services and logistics. Its Marine Services division handled 5.93m TEU in 2025.

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