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2026 September 25   16:30

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Canada’s Port of Vancouver starts dredging to ease tanker load limits

Canada’s Port of Vancouver has started dredging the Second Narrows shipping channel to reduce draft restrictions on tankers using Trans Mountain’s Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, according to a company statement.  

The work, immediately east of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, is scheduled to continue through February 2027. The navigation channel will remain open to commercial and recreational traffic throughout construction.  

The project covers about 17,000 square metres along the northern and southern edges of the deep-sea channel and involves removing about 25,000 cubic metres of material.

The target depth is up to 13.5 metres below chart datum.  Existing channel dimensions allow oil tankers serving Westridge to load to about 80% of capacity.

The dredging could allow full-load transits, although it will not increase the maximum vessel size permitted at the terminal, which remains Aframax tankers and smaller ships.  Sections of two decommissioned Metro Vancouver drinking-water pipelines crossing the dredging areas will also be removed.

Two new range lights will be installed on the south shore of Burrard Inlet west of the bridge to provide navigation reference points for vessels passing through Second Narrows.  

Marine contractor Fraser River Pile and Dredge is carrying out the project. Dredging may take place intermittently around the clock, seven days a week, depending on tidal windows.  

Dredged material will be moved by barge to a transloading site and then by truck to an approved land disposal facility.

Boulders recovered during the work are to be used for marine habitat enhancement.  Environmental approval was granted on 23 June subject to mitigation measures including a ban on in-water work from 1 March to 15 August, full-time environmental monitoring with stop-work authority and water-quality monitoring.  

The project is subject to a Federal Court judicial review application filed on 8 July by the Tsleil-Waututh Nation challenging the port authority permit and Fisheries Act authorisation.  

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority operates the Port of Vancouver at arm’s length from Canada’s federal government under the Canada Marine Act. The port handled 170.4m tonnes of cargo in 2025 and facilitates about C$350bn in trade with roughly 170 countries. 

Topics:

Port of Vancouver

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