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2026 September 25   17:10

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Port of London cargo jumps 8.5% in Q2

Cargo throughput at the Port of London jumped 8.5% quarter on quarter to 14.2m tonnes in the second quarter of 2026 as aggregates and oil volumes increased, according to the port authority.  

Aggregates traffic reached 2.4m tonnes, about 620,000 tonnes more than in the first quarter. Oil volumes rose by about 9% quarter on quarter, while the value of oil and petroleum imports increased 55%.  

The increase reversed a weaker first quarter, when the port handled 13m tonnes, down 7% from the previous three months. Oil tonnage fell 16% to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2022, while aggregates volumes had declined in six of the previous seven quarters.  

Trade with Japan was worth almost £290m, or about $383m, in the first half of 2026, up about one-third year on year. Japan was the Port of London’s 12th-largest export destination by value, with exports exceeding imports and including chemicals, machinery and other manufactured goods.  

Port of London Authority chief financial officer Steven Lockwood said: “The figures show the important role the Thames continues to play in supporting trade, supply chains and economic activity across the UK.”  

The port handled almost 57m tonnes of cargo in 2025, up 9% and the highest annual volume since 1973. Container cargo increased 23% during the year, while exports rose by about 30%.  

The Port of London Authority is a UK trust port authority responsible for 95 miles of the tidal Thames, from Teddington to the North Sea. It has no shareholders and reinvests its financial surplus in the river and its operations. 

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